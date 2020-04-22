|
Monique Boniface, age 65, was taken very unexpectedly from this world on the evening of the 16th of April 2020.
She was a proud fifth generation native of the city of San Francisco, CA. She embodied the spirit and vibrancy of all that city had to offer, from its music, to its savoir faire, to its joy of living life without limits.
A mother, a wife, an entertainer, a storyteller. She could light up the room in a matter of minutes or become your newest friend in a line full of strangers. Her personality was undeniable and the joy it created around those who knew her was second to none.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 25 years, three daughters, son, granddaughter, grandson, older sister and a twin sister. We shall miss the quirk in her laughter, the love placed in her voice and the warm embrace that she gave to everyone she would call family.
Monique was very spiritual, and we know we will meet up with her again. Her immediate family attended a viewing on the 21st of April. A family celebration of her life will be held later this year. Condolences may be shared at
www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020