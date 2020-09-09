Montgomery Lee
Montgomery Lee passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 2, 2020. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, grand uncle, mentor, and friend.
Monty was born in Phoenix on May 22, 1952 to Jack and Anna Lee. He grew up in Coolidge, AZ. In high school, he was a speech and debate champion and served as president of the Speech club. Upon graduation from high school, he attended Arizona State University, where he met his future wife, Alice. The two were married in 1972. In 1975, Monty graduated from ASU with his bachelor's degree in political science. He earned his JD from the University of Arizona College of Law in 1978.
Monty began his career as a Deputy Pinal County Attorney in 1978 before joining the Arizona Attorney General's Office in Phoenix as a staff Assistant Attorney General in 1981. In 1991, Monty was appointed as the Licensing & Enforcement Section Chief Counsel. He spent the rest of his career at the Attorney General's Office, administering legal representation and litigation services to state professional and occupational licensing boards, commissions, and departments. Throughout his career, he also supervised a large team of attorneys and support staff, many of whom became his friends.
Monty's daughter was born in 1985, and his son was born in 1988. Always a family man, he often met his family for lunches during the work week and spent evenings at home playing board games and Sega Genesis games. He also taught his children to play his favorite sports: golf, volleyball, and tennis.
Monty coached his children's sports teams and attended every game, concert, and family night at school. He was notorious for standing in line to secure the hottest toys for Christmas. As his children grew up, the family took many vacations to California, especially Disneyland. He enjoyed all the rides, but especially Davy Crockett's Explorer Canoes and Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters.
In 2015, Monty retired from the Attorney General's Office. He spent the next several years enjoying all his favorite activities: spending time with his wife and family, traveling, golfing, playing games, watching movies, and taking trips to the store. In 2018, his grandson was born. The two shared a special bond and enjoyed playing cars, building blocks, coloring with markers, and singing together.
Monty is survived by his wife of 48 years, Alice (Raleigh) Lee; his daughter, Allison (Lee) Mills (Ben Mills); his son, Connor Lee; his grandson, Oliver Mills; and his soon-to-be-born granddaughter.
A private burial will be held on Thursday, Sept. 10. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make all donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
