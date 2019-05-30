Resources
Mesa - Morris Edward (Ed) Ramey passed away on May 11, 2019. He was a veteran of the 82nd Airborne Division. Raised in Ohio, he resided in Mesa, AZ for 43 years and three years ago relocated to Woodstock, GA. He is survived by his three children, daughter Donna Gail Gowens and husband Robert Gowens Jr., daughter Deborah Lynn Wolfe and husband Henry Grady Wolfe Jr., and son Timothy Ramey and wife Deb Ramey. Six grandchildren, Robert Gowens III, Craig Alann (wife Stepanie), Jeremy Gowens, Henry Grady Wolfe III (wife Jonni), Michelle Wolfe and Zaiden Ramey. Seven great grandchildren, Matthew Gowens, Gracie Wolfe, Megan Alann, Charlotte Wolfe, Emily Alann, Penelope Wolfe and Julia Alann.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 30, 2019
