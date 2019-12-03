|
Morris Rozar
Phoenix - Morris Rozar, former Maricopa County Superior Court Judge, died on November 3, 2019. He was 90 years of age. He was born in Eastman, Georgia, the son of Albert Estes and Mattie Pearl Morris Rozar, his father insisted he have no middle name as he wanted his son to represent the coming together of the two families. The family moved to Raleigh, North Carolina where he Graduated from Hugh Morrison High School and Campbell Junior College. He went on to attend Wake Forest University for two years prior to enlisting in the U.S. Air Force where he rose from the ranks to First Lieutenant, he served four years completing 13 missions over Korea. Once completing his service, he returned to finish his degree at Wake Forest. Graduating from Wake Forest, he attended George Washington Law School in Washington, D.C., where he attended school at night and worked during the day. Soon after graduating from GW Law, Morris moved to Phoenix, Arizona. Morris an avid tennis player, played for Wake Forest while in school and played at the Yokota Air Base Japan and the Mountain Home AFB Idaho while in the Service. A member of the Board of the Phoenix District Tennis Association, he was instrumental in the development of the Phoenix Tennis Center. During his legal career Morris served as a Federal Prosecutor, Assistant Arizona Attorney General and Assistant Phoenix City Attorney. He was a graduate of the National College of Trial Judges and was admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court. A former Eagle Scout, he served on the Advisory Board to the Theodore Roosevelt Council of the Boy Scouts.
Morris and Helen were property owners on Bald Head Island in North Carolina since 1988. They built their home in 1995 and the Island became their permanent home. They spent 14 wonderful years on the Island where Morris enjoyed many hours walking on the beach and in the woods and he also spent time serving on the Village Council.
Morris was passionate about history and enjoyed reading biographies and nonfiction. He loved boating and took his desert dwelling family on many nautical adventures including a trip to Alaska. While he resided in Arizona for over 50 years he will always be remembered as a Southern Gentleman.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Helen; son Michael; daughter Jennifer and two grandchildren, Quinton and Jett.
A celebration of his life will be held at the Beatitudes Campus. Condolences may be posted at www.hansenmortuary.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the at , or the Albert and Mattie Morris Rozar Scholarship Fund, Campbell University C/O advancement, PO Box 116, Buies Creek, NC 27506.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019