Services
Messinger Mortuaries
12065 North Saguaro Blvd.
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
(480) 837-5588
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Messinger's Mortuary
7601 E. Indian School Rd.
Scottsdale, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Murray Vettraino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Murray R. Vettraino


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Murray R. Vettraino Obituary
Murray R. Vettraino

Tonto Verde, AZ. - Murray R. Vettraino, 73, of Tonto Verde, Arizona, passed away suddenly at home on Monday, June 17, 2019.

Murray was born in Dundee, Scotland on August 12, 1945 to the late John and Mary Vettraino. He moved to the US at age three and grew up in Allston, Massachusetts. When he turned 20, he moved to Poughkeepsie, New York to work for IBM. He received his bachelor's degree at Marist College. He moved to Phoenix in 1977.

Murray is survived by his wife, Irene Vettraino, two sons, Christopher of San Diego and Jeffrey (Jenilee) of Kentucky, and his former wife, Leslee Vettraino, his brother, Jack (Jean) of El Dorado Hills, CA, his sister, Joan (Bob) Murphy of Phoenix. He is predeceased by his brother, Brian. Murray is also survived by three stepchildren and five nieces and nephews. Murray cared deeply for his dogs, Alex and Heff, and the late Bruiser. Murray was an avid sports enthusiast! Murray was deeply loved and will be forever missed.

There will be a celebration of life held at Messinger's Mortuary at 7601 E. Indian School Rd., Scottsdale, AZ, on Tuesday, June 25 at 11am. Details of the gathering after the service will be announced at Messinger's. All are welcome. Flowers can be sent to Messinger's or donations may be made to an animal rescue of your choice.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now