Murray R. Vettraino
Tonto Verde, AZ. - Murray R. Vettraino, 73, of Tonto Verde, Arizona, passed away suddenly at home on Monday, June 17, 2019.
Murray was born in Dundee, Scotland on August 12, 1945 to the late John and Mary Vettraino. He moved to the US at age three and grew up in Allston, Massachusetts. When he turned 20, he moved to Poughkeepsie, New York to work for IBM. He received his bachelor's degree at Marist College. He moved to Phoenix in 1977.
Murray is survived by his wife, Irene Vettraino, two sons, Christopher of San Diego and Jeffrey (Jenilee) of Kentucky, and his former wife, Leslee Vettraino, his brother, Jack (Jean) of El Dorado Hills, CA, his sister, Joan (Bob) Murphy of Phoenix. He is predeceased by his brother, Brian. Murray is also survived by three stepchildren and five nieces and nephews. Murray cared deeply for his dogs, Alex and Heff, and the late Bruiser. Murray was an avid sports enthusiast! Murray was deeply loved and will be forever missed.
There will be a celebration of life held at Messinger's Mortuary at 7601 E. Indian School Rd., Scottsdale, AZ, on Tuesday, June 25 at 11am. Details of the gathering after the service will be announced at Messinger's. All are welcome. Flowers can be sent to Messinger's or donations may be made to an animal rescue of your choice.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 23, 2019