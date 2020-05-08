Myldred Sones (Mitzi) Ehrhardt



April 3, 1923- April 28, 2020. Born to Stanley C. Sones and his wife Isabel MacIndoe Sones in Winburne, Pennsylvania. She was a graduate of Stonleigh College. Mitzi met her husband, Charles, a pastor in the United Presbyterian Church in 1944 and served with him in senior Pastorates in Hackensack, NJ, Newark, NJ, Phoenix, AZ, Baltimore, MD and finally an interim pastorate in Scranton. They retired to Sun City West in 1983. After Charles death in 2009 she moved to Royal Oak Retirement Center in 2012 and lived her remaining years in their facilities. She is survived by daughters Kathryn Bethards of Peoria, AZ and Janet and her husband Michael Keffer of Chino Valley, AZ , her son Peter Kenneth Ehrhardt and his wife Camille of Granada Hills, CA .,5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Ehrhardt, her son, Stanley C Ehrhardt and granddaughter, Janet Bethards Coleman. Due to the quarantine there will be no service. Donations can be made to Royal Oak Employees Fund and to Hospice of the Valley.









