Myldred Sones (Mitzi) Ehrhardt
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Myldred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Myldred Sones (Mitzi) Ehrhardt

April 3, 1923- April 28, 2020. Born to Stanley C. Sones and his wife Isabel MacIndoe Sones in Winburne, Pennsylvania. She was a graduate of Stonleigh College. Mitzi met her husband, Charles, a pastor in the United Presbyterian Church in 1944 and served with him in senior Pastorates in Hackensack, NJ, Newark, NJ, Phoenix, AZ, Baltimore, MD and finally an interim pastorate in Scranton. They retired to Sun City West in 1983. After Charles death in 2009 she moved to Royal Oak Retirement Center in 2012 and lived her remaining years in their facilities. She is survived by daughters Kathryn Bethards of Peoria, AZ and Janet and her husband Michael Keffer of Chino Valley, AZ , her son Peter Kenneth Ehrhardt and his wife Camille of Granada Hills, CA .,5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Ehrhardt, her son, Stanley C Ehrhardt and granddaughter, Janet Bethards Coleman. Due to the quarantine there will be no service. Donations can be made to Royal Oak Employees Fund and to Hospice of the Valley.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 8, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved