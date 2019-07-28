Services
Queen Of Heaven Mortuary
1562 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
(480) 892-3729
Resources
More Obituaries for Myrna Bertolino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrna Bertolino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myrna Bertolino Obituary
Myrna Bertolino

- - Myrna Louise Bertolino (Long) 79, passed away on May 2, 2019 in the presence of family. Beloved wife of 55 years to the late Dominic Bertolino, Myrna was a devoted and loving mother of three children:

Cathy, Lisa and Bill. She also leaves behind their spouses Jerome Callahan, Mike Moor and Melissa Bertolino. Myrna loved her seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren: Erica, Madelyn, Andrew, Marina, Brooke, Jason, Eileah, Aubrey and Luna. Myrna was born on May 26, 1939 in Boulder, Colorado to Harry Berkley Long and Donna Lois Long. She was the dear sister of Thomas B. Long and Nancy, five nephews, their spouses and children. Myrna graduated from Tempe High School and attended Arizona State University before getting married, raising children and pursuing a career in community banking. She was an active member of the Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority. Myrna will be fondly remembered for being kind, smart, beautiful, loving and selfless. She always put her marriage and family first, and carried herself with grace at all times. Her family and loved ones will carry her kindness in their hearts for eternity. Memorial services will be private. Loved ones may contact: [email protected]

Services provided by: Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home, 1562 E. Baseline Road, Mesa, AZ, 85204.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myrna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now