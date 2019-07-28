|
|
Myrna Bertolino
- - Myrna Louise Bertolino (Long) 79, passed away on May 2, 2019 in the presence of family. Beloved wife of 55 years to the late Dominic Bertolino, Myrna was a devoted and loving mother of three children:
Cathy, Lisa and Bill. She also leaves behind their spouses Jerome Callahan, Mike Moor and Melissa Bertolino. Myrna loved her seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren: Erica, Madelyn, Andrew, Marina, Brooke, Jason, Eileah, Aubrey and Luna. Myrna was born on May 26, 1939 in Boulder, Colorado to Harry Berkley Long and Donna Lois Long. She was the dear sister of Thomas B. Long and Nancy, five nephews, their spouses and children. Myrna graduated from Tempe High School and attended Arizona State University before getting married, raising children and pursuing a career in community banking. She was an active member of the Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority. Myrna will be fondly remembered for being kind, smart, beautiful, loving and selfless. She always put her marriage and family first, and carried herself with grace at all times. Her family and loved ones will carry her kindness in their hearts for eternity. Memorial services will be private. Loved ones may contact: [email protected]
Services provided by: Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home, 1562 E. Baseline Road, Mesa, AZ, 85204.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 28, 2019