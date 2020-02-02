|
Myrna Dee Kinney
Mesa - Myrna Dee Kinney age 82 of Mesa Arizona, passed away unexpectedly on January 30, 2020 after a short hospital stay. Born on June 11, 1937 to Bill and Ruby Nelson of Hammond, Wisconsin, Myrna and her husband Jerry raised their children Trent and Dawn in Crystal, Minnesota. After working for Northwestern Bell for many years, Myrna and Jerry followed her budding career to Colorado Springs, Colorado where she worked for Mountain Bell. Myrna earned many accolades year after year as their top sales representative and was awarded with many fun-filled trips for her and Jerry. Nearing retirement, Myrna took one last job opportunity and relocation, working for Qwest in Mesa, Arizona.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Kinney and grandson Devin Hank. She is survived by her loving family, sister Darlene (Dave) Schnitzler, brother Duane (Sharon) Nelson, sister-in-law Pat Worden, son Trent (Judy) Kinney, daughter Dawn (Tim ) Hank, grandchildren Brandon, Jaime, Tara, Claire and Will and ten greatgrandchildren.
Her family is eternally grateful for the kindness of her neighbors and friends, especially Neil who provided her great company and found a new dog for Myrna to love when her beloved Snickers passed. Thank you to all of the staff and caregivers from Home Instead. Myrna's family will have a private funeral but would like to invite her friends to join them for a celebration of Myrna's life on Thursday, February 6 from 2:00 to 4:00 for appetizers and beverages at Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante 1947 N. Lindsay Rd. Mesa. Handling arrangements: Advantage Melcher Chapel of the Roses 43 South Stapley Drive, Mesa, Arizona 85204.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020