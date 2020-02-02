Services
Melcher Mortuary Chapel of the Roses
43 South Stapley Drive
Mesa, AZ 85204
(480) 964-4537
Resources
More Obituaries for Myrna Kinney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrna Dee Kinney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myrna Dee Kinney Obituary
Myrna Dee Kinney

Mesa - Myrna Dee Kinney age 82 of Mesa Arizona, passed away unexpectedly on January 30, 2020 after a short hospital stay. Born on June 11, 1937 to Bill and Ruby Nelson of Hammond, Wisconsin, Myrna and her husband Jerry raised their children Trent and Dawn in Crystal, Minnesota. After working for Northwestern Bell for many years, Myrna and Jerry followed her budding career to Colorado Springs, Colorado where she worked for Mountain Bell. Myrna earned many accolades year after year as their top sales representative and was awarded with many fun-filled trips for her and Jerry. Nearing retirement, Myrna took one last job opportunity and relocation, working for Qwest in Mesa, Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Kinney and grandson Devin Hank. She is survived by her loving family, sister Darlene (Dave) Schnitzler, brother Duane (Sharon) Nelson, sister-in-law Pat Worden, son Trent (Judy) Kinney, daughter Dawn (Tim ) Hank, grandchildren Brandon, Jaime, Tara, Claire and Will and ten greatgrandchildren.

Her family is eternally grateful for the kindness of her neighbors and friends, especially Neil who provided her great company and found a new dog for Myrna to love when her beloved Snickers passed. Thank you to all of the staff and caregivers from Home Instead. Myrna's family will have a private funeral but would like to invite her friends to join them for a celebration of Myrna's life on Thursday, February 6 from 2:00 to 4:00 for appetizers and beverages at Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante 1947 N. Lindsay Rd. Mesa. Handling arrangements: Advantage Melcher Chapel of the Roses 43 South Stapley Drive, Mesa, Arizona 85204.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myrna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -