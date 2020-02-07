|
|
Myron Michael ("Sig") Sigaty
Myron Michael ("Sig") Sigaty, age 97, died peacefully February 1st, 2020.
Retired in 1985 as vice president of the Travelers Farm Loan Division. He married Nan Globensky Feb.18, 2000.
A memorial service will be held at the St. Dominic Catholic Mission, Saturday, Feb. 15th, 2020 at 11:00 am; at a later date, a Mass and burial service will take place in Eden, SD. In lieu of flowers, Sig would have requested that memorial gifts be sent to St. Dominic's Catholic Mission. 25603 N Danny Lane, Rio Verde, AZ. 85263.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020