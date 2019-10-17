|
|
Myrtis Brewer-Britt
Phoenix - On Monday, October 14, 2019, Myrtis Brewer-Britt passed away at the age of 106. Myrtis was born on November 4th, 1912 in Gatesville, Texas to Thomas and Ettie Painter. She received her teaching degree from Texas Tech and then moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where she married Ernie Brewer and raised two children, Nancy and Eddie.
Myrtis and Ernie were successful business owners and had many children's shoe stores throughout the Phoenix area. Myrtis was very involved with the Eastern Star and served as Worthy Matron. She loved life and had a great sense of humor.
Myrtis is survived by her daughter, Nancy Taylor, son-in-law, Sam Taylor and three granddaughters, Sue Anne Prazak, Marcy Jones and Brandy Holmes, and six great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at Greenwood Memory Lawn Mortuary on Saturday, October 19th at 11:00 a.m., with visitations beginning at 10:00 a.m..
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019