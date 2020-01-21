|
Myrtle Elizabeth (Beth) Hulet
Phoenix - Myrtle Elizabeth (Beth) Hulet (86) passed away peacefully on January 18, 2020 surrounded by her family after a courageous five-year battle with cancer.
Beth was born on December 10, 1933 in the western Missouri farm community of Harwood, Missouri to George and Ruth Flint. After graduating from Schell City High School she moved to Phoenix and began working at Goldwater's department store and the telephone company while making lifelong friends. She met her husband James Francis Hulet and they were married on January 14, 1956. They were husband and wife for 43 years until his passing in 1999.
Beth loved her church, Lincoln Heights Christian Church, and always looked forward to participating in church activities. She enjoyed years of teaching Bible school, working on the weekly church newsletter and singing in the choir. She was always full of hope, looking forward to what the future would bring, and knowing her life was in God's hands.
Beth was devoted to her family, hosting many family gatherings throughout the year. She could always be found attending or participating in the activities of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Beth is survived by her children Steven (Sharon), Mark (Angela Cotera) and Robert (Cindy), grandchildren Katherine, Benjamin, Gregory, Natalie, Mollie and Maggie, and great-grandchildren, Cole, Teagan, Tippen and Abigail.
Services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 am at Lincoln Heights Christian Church, 2121 E. Lincoln Drive, Phoenix. Viewing is at 10:00 am at the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Lincoln Heights Christian Church Campus Improvement Fund. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020