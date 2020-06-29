Myrtle M. (Krenz) Kruse
Myrtle M. (Krenz) Kruse

Glendale - Myrtle M. (Krenz) Kruse was born October 7, 1929 and died June 29, 2020. She is survived by her 3 daughters, 2 sons-in-law, 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren and 2 sisters. Myrtle was preceded in death by her husband, son-in-law, parents and 7 siblings.

Please visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
