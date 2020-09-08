1/
Nadine Thatcher
Nadine Thatcher

Nadine Thatcher went to be with The Lord on September 5, 2020 at the age of 96.

She is survived by her husband Richard; three children, Sass Buick (Kenny), Patricia Maines (Barry), Craig Thatcher (Dawn). Three Grandchildren, Scott Maines, Shandine Maines (Kevin), Amanda Thatcher. Three Great-grandchildren, Levi Tyler (Tabitha), Seth Tyler, Hannah Tyler (Sebastian).

Nadine was born in Pampa, Texas, As a wife and homemaker, she was known for her wonderful personality and her "vast" collections of jeweler and dolls. She loved to travel and had the opportunity to do so because of her husband's work. They lived in the Philippines, on the island of Singapore and were able to visit other Asian countries, making many friends and enjoying the varieties of different cultures and cuisines.

They returned to Scottsdale, Arizona in 1985 where they continued to live.

She will be missed by her family and friends.

There will be no memorial service scheduled at this time.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
