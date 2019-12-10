|
Naida Louise Anglin
Scottsdale - Anglin, Naida Louise passed away December 5th in Scottsdale, AZ. She was the first daughter of William Edwin Doolittle and Marguerite Loretta Doolittle (Mann), born December 20, 1932 in Blue Earth, MN. She had eight brothers, Jerome, (deceased) Ronald (deceased), Lawrence (deceased), Terrance, Darius, Joel (deceased), Lance (deceased), and Lane. And three sisters Marlys, (deceased) Sandra (deceased), and Rhonda. She attended grade school in Ogden, UT and attended high school at Phoenix Union, graduating in June 1950. She married Robert Anglin in December 1953, they had two daughters, Lee Ann and Lori Louise (deceased), seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She was employed as a long-distance operator for AT&T in Phoenix, AZ. After raising her girls she became a teacher's aide for handicapped children in the Scottsdale School District. She retired in 1985. Family only services will be held at Greenwood Memorial Lawn Cemetery 2300 West Van Buren Street, Phoenix Friday on December 20th at 10:30 AM. There will be a celebration of life held at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 3641 North 56th Street, Phoenix on Saturday January 11th at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019