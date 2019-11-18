|
Najla Hanna Batarseh
Glendale - Najla Hanna Batarseh went home to be with her Lord and Savior in Heaven on November 15, 2019. She was born in Bethlehem, Palestine on January 24, 1922.
Najla was preceded in death by her husband Ayoub Khalil Batarseh on April 13, 1987. She is survived by four children Charles, Rhema, Sandra & Darlene, brother Dr. Fred Sahhar, four grandchildren Michael, Jennifer, David & Joseph and three great grandsons Zachary, Ryan & Mason.
Family and friends are invited to a viewing on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 12-2PM at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W. Northern Avenue, Glendale. Funeral services will begin at 2PM. Burial will follow at Resthaven Park Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019