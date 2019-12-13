|
Nan A. Lee
Nan A. Lee was born on November 11, 1936 in Minneapolis, MN to William W. and Helen B. (Shaules) Rooney. In her youth, Nan was involved in several extracurricular activities including choir, drama and the girls' athletics association. After graduating from Washburn High School in 1954, Nan went on to become a devoted wife, mother and Nana. Nan and her husband, Richard, built a successful business in the southeast Phoenix area owning 29 Taco Bell franchises.
Nan was an avid golfer with a passion for traveling with her family. She could often be found spending time with her grandkids or shopping at Dillards where the sales people knew her by name. She was actively involved in her church and devoted much time volunteering for several organizations including Meals on Wheels and Paz de Christo. Nan was incredibly energetic and generous in spirit and spent much time throughout her life in service to her community. Those that were blessed to know her will remember how her infectious smile could light up a room and turn strangers to immediate friends.
Declining in health after the loss of her beloved husband earlier this year, Nan passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the age of 83. She is survived by her son Jerry (Christina) Lee; daughter Michelle (Dennis) Wolski; son Michael (Kellie) Lee; Daughter Patricia (Scott) Bentley; as well as grandchildren Kathryn (Michael) Pesta; Jennifer (Matthew) Squires; Michael (Lucy) Wolski; Andrea (Skylar) Smith; Delaney Lee, and Cole and Sean Bentley as well as 6 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Thursday, December 19th, 2019 at 10:00am at the Parish of St. Benedict, 16223 S. 48th St, Phoenix, AZ 85048. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014.
