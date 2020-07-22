1/1
Nancy Ann Copploe

Nancy Ann Copploe passed away peacefully at age 95 on Monday, July 20th, 2020. She was born and lived in Youngstown, Ohio where she was employed by Ohio Bell and transferred to Arizona to complete 45 years of service with the phone company. Nancy was an active member of the German America Club where she and her husband Vince, were crowned king and queen of the Oktoberfest in 1978.

She is proceeded in death by her husband of 59 years, Vincent Copploe, parents Rose & Peter Sozio and her sister Louise Marr Zima.

Nancy is survived by her sister Geraldine Torsiello, her nephews and nieces, James Marr (Ann), Linda Abney (Dave), Peter Torsiello (Liliana) Patricia Munley (Dave) and many loving great nephews, nieces and cousins.

Nancy was a kind soul who dedicated her life to caring for her family. She was generous and loving and will be greatly missed by us all.

Services will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Due to COVID, all services will be private. A public celebration of life will be held on a future date.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
