|
|
Nancy Ann Schneck
Mesa - Nancy Ann Schneck passed away peacefully on March 15, 2019 in Mesa, Arizona. Nancy was born in Larned, Kansas on May 6th, 1929 to Cylde and Mildred Heaton. When Nancy was 19, she married her sweetheart since fifth grade, Maynard Schneck. Maynard & Nancy were married 67 years, when Maynard passed away in 2015.
Maynard and Nancy began their life together in KS,in August of 1960 they moved to AZ. Maynard and Nancy resided in Mesa and called Arizona their home ever since.
Nancy volunteered at Mesa Lutheran Hospital for 37 years & was also a very active member of Desert Heritage Church in Mesa, and treasured her church friends as well as her community at Fellowship Square in Mesa. Nancy also loved spending time with her husband Maynard at the cabin they built in Strawberry, AZ. For 25 years, her children and grandchildren created many memories at the cabin together.
Nancy is survived by her brother Dean Heaton of Mesa, AZ; brother Robert Heaton of Wichita KS, brother-in-law Robert Heaton (Rosa Lee) of Indio, CA; son Steven Schneck (Janine) of Sun Lakes; son Chris Schneck (Susan) of Mesa; daughter Rita Schneck of Mesa; grandchildren Kristen Marin (Aguie) of Ukiah, CA, Morgan Schneck and Eric Schneck of Mesa; and great grandsons Maverick and Maddox Marin of Ukiah, CA.
A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at Desert Heritage Church, 1020 N. Horne Ave, Mesa, AZ on Friday, March 22 at 10:00am (Viewing from 8:30am to 9:30am). A burial service will follow at Mesa Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family will accept donations to be made to Desert Heritage Church.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 20, 2019