Nancy Arnett Carney-Frasier Obituary
Nancy Arnett Carney-Frasier

Mesa - Nancy Arnett Carney-Frasier of Mesa, Arizona passed February 2nd, 2020 at 5:49 a.m. She was born April 30th, 1939 in Hopkinsville, Kentucky to the late A.V. (Jack) and Virginia Carney. When she was little her family moved to Evansville, Indiana. Nancy attended Central High School and graduated in 1957. She married and had two children. Nancy and her family moved to Mesa, Arizona in 1969. She was later divorced and Nancy began to work for Motorola for 42 years until she retired. Nancy is survived by her son, David Frasier, daughter-in-law, Sharon Frasier, Granddaughter, Alissa Estrada, grandson-in-law, Erick Estrada, sister, Marilyn Drake, brother-in-law, James Drake, great granddaughters, Emery and Eero Estrada, and grandson, Calvin Frasier, and other family members and friends. Nancy was preceded in death by her daughter, Cindy Frasier. No funeral will be held. There will be a celebration of life at Advantage Melcher Chapel of the Roses Saturday, February 8th at 11 a.m.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
