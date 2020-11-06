Nancy C. Bierworth



Glendale - Nancy C. Bierworth, age 75, passed away peacefully the evening of October 30th, 2020, at her home in Glendale, AZ.



She is survived by her brother and sister (Robert and Karen), her children (Kim, Gordon, and Kevin), her grandchildren (Caitlin, Cassandra, Ashlee, Anthony, Andrew, Bryce, Kade, and Kalan), and great grandchildren (Enzo and Remington). Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon, and her parents.



Nancy was born in Rochester on November 30, 1944. She met Gordon in Driver's Education at Gates Chili (Pronounced Chi-Lai) High School in 1962, and they were married on July 17, 1965 in New York.



Nancy and Gordon moved their family to Arizona in 1971 where Nancy worked as an Operations Supervisor at the Glendale Public Library. Her favorite authors included Janet Evanovich, J.A. Jance, and James Patterson.



She loved spending time with her family, seeing her grandchildren, and taking care of her furry pups and grandpups.



Nancy was loved by her family and friends, and will be dearly missed.



No calling. Friends are invited to her Funeral Service on Thursday, November 12 at 1:30pm at Regency Mortuary, 9850 W. Thunderbird Blvd., Sun City, AZ 85351.









