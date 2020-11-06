1/1
Nancy C. Bierworth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy C. Bierworth

Glendale - Nancy C. Bierworth, age 75, passed away peacefully the evening of October 30th, 2020, at her home in Glendale, AZ.

She is survived by her brother and sister (Robert and Karen), her children (Kim, Gordon, and Kevin), her grandchildren (Caitlin, Cassandra, Ashlee, Anthony, Andrew, Bryce, Kade, and Kalan), and great grandchildren (Enzo and Remington). Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon, and her parents.

Nancy was born in Rochester on November 30, 1944. She met Gordon in Driver's Education at Gates Chili (Pronounced Chi-Lai) High School in 1962, and they were married on July 17, 1965 in New York.

Nancy and Gordon moved their family to Arizona in 1971 where Nancy worked as an Operations Supervisor at the Glendale Public Library. Her favorite authors included Janet Evanovich, J.A. Jance, and James Patterson.

She loved spending time with her family, seeing her grandchildren, and taking care of her furry pups and grandpups.

Nancy was loved by her family and friends, and will be dearly missed.

No calling. Friends are invited to her Funeral Service on Thursday, November 12 at 1:30pm at Regency Mortuary, 9850 W. Thunderbird Blvd., Sun City, AZ 85351.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Regency Mortuary
9850 W. Thunderbird Rd
Sun City, AZ 85351
(623) 875-7500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Regency Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved