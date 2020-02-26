|
Nancy C. (Larkin) Binnie
Nancy C. (Larkin) Binnie passed away on February 22, 2020 at the age of 83. She was born on January 28, 1937 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to the late Dr. Edward Grant and Jesse (Martini) Larkin. Nancy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles Binnie, two sisters, Dorothy Ann Snedigar and Phyllis Fluegel, and one brother, Edward Grant Larkin, Jr. She was loved and will be missed by her ten nieces and nephews. Nancy was married to "Chuck" for 38 wonderful years. They had a passion for travel, golf, puzzles, and pampering their poodles. Nancy received her Bachelor's degree in Nursing followed by her Master's degree in Education from Arizona State University. She began her clinical nursing career in 1965 followed by 23 years as a faculty member of the nursing program at GateWay Community College. A funeral service will be held on March 9th at 10:30 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 11300 N. 64th Street, Scottsdale, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Sage Hospice and Palliative Care.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020