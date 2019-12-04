|
Nancy Campbell
Nancy Louise Campbell (83) nee Felton was born in Neola, Iowa on January 17, 1936, and passed away on November 13, 2019, in Scottsdale, Arizona. Nancy met the love of her life, Lyle Campbell, when they were classmates in High School. They married after graduation and led a wonderful, adventurous life traveling the world, building their business, and raising their 6 children. In 1966 Lyle and Nancy moved their family to the Chicago area to continue their adventure. Nancy was a sweet, kind and generous woman who loved to cook and create delicious meals for her family and friends. She was a devoted and loving spouse, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She derived immense joy from spending time with her family who all adored her.During the 1980s Lyle and Nancy began spending time in Arizona, eventually making it their permanent home. Nancy was always welcoming and hosted family and friends at their Arizona home over the years. Nancy's faith was strong and she loved to sing in the choir at Congregational Church of the Valley.Lyle and Nancy were married for 66 years and provided a beautiful example of a loving, respectful and strong marriage to all who knew them. She was a life-long supporter and business partner to Lyle and truly an exceptional woman.Nancy leaves to cherish her memory: her spouse, Lyle; her children, Verna Malone, Sheryl Wimsatt (Jeff), Craig Campbell (Kim), Doug Campbell, Scott Campbell (Aimee), and Cathleen Sanders (Keith); and her brother, Richard Felton. Nancy also leaves 15 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Laura and Lester Felton, and her brother, Ervin Felton. We are immeasurably enriched by having Nancy's loving spirit in our lives. We know that she is in the loving arms of Christ and we will see her again when it is our time.
A Celebration of her life will be held on December 14 at 2:00PM at CCOV, Congregational Church of the Valley, 12001 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale, AZ. A second Celebration of her life will be held next spring in Downers Grove, IL. Memorials or donations in her honor can be made to CCOV or the .
