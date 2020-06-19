Nancy Carley
Mesa - 93, passed away June 19, 2020. Nancy was born in Greene TWP, Illinois. She was married to Richard Carley (deceased) for 67 years. In her life, she was a member of the Mesa Elks Lodge, a volunteer at the Mesa Museum and loved to travel. She is survived by one son. Services are pending.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 19 to Jun. 28, 2020.