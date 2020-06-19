Nancy Carley
Nancy Carley

Mesa - 93, passed away June 19, 2020. Nancy was born in Greene TWP, Illinois. She was married to Richard Carley (deceased) for 67 years. In her life, she was a member of the Mesa Elks Lodge, a volunteer at the Mesa Museum and loved to travel. She is survived by one son. Services are pending.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 19 to Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Melcher Mortuary Mission Chapel & Crematory
6625 E Main St
Mesa, AZ 85205
4808323500
