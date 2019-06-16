|
Nancy Carol (Smith) Lesure
Phoenix - Nancy Carol Lesure (Smith), 96, passed away May 26, 2019, in Phoenix, Arizona. Nancy was born in Kingston, PA to G. Earl and Ruth (Wildermuth) Smith. The family moved to Germantown, PA in 1930, where she attended Friends Central School winning letters in basketball and field hockey before graduating. Here she also became one of eight girls (two added in college), who forged a lifelong friendship lasting more than 66 years.
The long summers of her childhood were spent at Harvey's Lake, PA. The lake front family compound consisted of five wonderful family groups. Activities included swimming, sailing, motorboating, canoeing, hiking, and bicycling. The adults enjoyed the infamous Saturday night poker (5¢ max bet) and watermelon parties, while children loved ping pong and toasting marshmallows in the large fireplace. After attending Connecticut College (then "For Women"), Nancy transferred to Cornell University in 1942. There she was asked to join Kappa Kappa Gamma. She graduated early in 1943 with a BA in Psychology. She enjoyed careers starting with Capitol Airlines, in Washington, DC and then Arnold's Tour in Boston where she met and married travel writer/author Thomas B. Lesure in 1949. Then she became a housewife and mother in addition to working as a correspondent for Travel Age Publications in Phoenix for 20 years and then a travel consultant for Kachina Travel, retiring when she was 90. In the interim the Lesures' joined the Dons of Arizona and spent 60 years of volunteering service, escorting guests on tours around Arizona and the Southwest. As travel writers, they were fortunate to have flown and cruised to most of the world's countries.
Nancy has left behind her children Linda (Douglas), Bonnie (Mike), Wynn (Shirley), Kim (Vicki) and Marc (Glenna); grandchildren Carrie Elston Akaba (Jason), Tim Elston (Jana), Damian Perkins (Carla), and Brianna Perkins (Daniel), James Lesure (Rebecca), Jholeen Lesure, Chris Lesure and Xander Lesure (Kimmi); great-grandchildren, Jaylyn Akaba, Steven Lesure-Blair, Brooklyn Mendenhall, Ryder Perkins, Daisy Allmon, Eliza Lesure, Ian Lesure, Aniya Gutierrez and Aaliyah Gutierrez; nieces Libby and Robin Lesure, Susan Dana, and nephews Bruce and Scott Duncan and their families.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, sister Janet (Smith) Duncan and loving husband, Tom.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Dons of Arizona, Discovery Camp, 602-258-6016 or a . A private celebration of life is being planned by her family.
