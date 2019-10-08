|
Nancy Carol Yohn
Surprise - Nancy passed away on September 30th at age 82. She was born in Canton, Ohio on September 24, 1937. She married her high school sweetheart, Donald W. Yohn in the fall of 1956. Together they raised a family of two children, a daughter Cindy and son, Steve. They moved their family to Phoenix, Arizona in 1970. Nancy enjoyed a career with the Washington School District and finished her working career with a national bank company. Don and Nancy retired in Peoria, Arizona and recently moved to Surprise, Arizona in 2018. Nancy's passion in life was her four grandchildren; Caity, Bailey, Cole and Sean.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Don; her brother, Terry Slingluff; her daughter Cindy Hourihan; her son, Steve Yohn and her four grandchildren, Caity and Sean Hourihan, Bailey and Cole Yohn.
Services will be held at Surprise Funeral Care, 16063 W. Bell Road, Surprise, Arizona 85374, on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10:00am.
To sign the guest book online, to share memories, and to send condolences and well wishes to the family, please visit, www.surprisefuneralcare.com.Nancy
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019