Services
Surprise Funeral Care
16063 W. Bell Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
(623) 546-8002
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Yohn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Carol Yohn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Carol Yohn Obituary
Nancy Carol Yohn

Surprise - Nancy passed away on September 30th at age 82. She was born in Canton, Ohio on September 24, 1937. She married her high school sweetheart, Donald W. Yohn in the fall of 1956. Together they raised a family of two children, a daughter Cindy and son, Steve. They moved their family to Phoenix, Arizona in 1970. Nancy enjoyed a career with the Washington School District and finished her working career with a national bank company. Don and Nancy retired in Peoria, Arizona and recently moved to Surprise, Arizona in 2018. Nancy's passion in life was her four grandchildren; Caity, Bailey, Cole and Sean.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Don; her brother, Terry Slingluff; her daughter Cindy Hourihan; her son, Steve Yohn and her four grandchildren, Caity and Sean Hourihan, Bailey and Cole Yohn.

Services will be held at Surprise Funeral Care, 16063 W. Bell Road, Surprise, Arizona 85374, on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10:00am.

To sign the guest book online, to share memories, and to send condolences and well wishes to the family, please visit, www.surprisefuneralcare.com.Nancy
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now