Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Carpenter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Carpenter

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy Carpenter Obituary
Nancy Carpenter

- - In Loving Memory: Nancy M. Carpenter, A.K.A. Nancy Morehouse, died peacefully in her home on Thursday, March 7, 2019. She is survived by 3 children: Karen, Marie and Michael. Her 4th child, Doreen, predeceased her in November 2014. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren; Christopher, Emily and Rachel as well as 3 great grandchildren; Vivian, Sebastian and Charlotte. Nancy lived with her long-term care giver, Kellie, and her family for over 4 years. In that time, they have become a part of our family. Many thanks to them for all of their time and love.

Nancy moved to Phoenix in 1965 with her family. She taught Physical Education at various schools around the valley before settling in the Paradise Valley School District. She loved working with youth groups, Special Education students and the Reading Is Fundamental program. After retirement, she joined Carefree Kiwanis and continued her service to the students through their various projects.

She is loved and remembered by many other family, friends and students as she taught in the public schools for over 30 years.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.