|
|
Nancy Carpenter
- - In Loving Memory: Nancy M. Carpenter, A.K.A. Nancy Morehouse, died peacefully in her home on Thursday, March 7, 2019. She is survived by 3 children: Karen, Marie and Michael. Her 4th child, Doreen, predeceased her in November 2014. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren; Christopher, Emily and Rachel as well as 3 great grandchildren; Vivian, Sebastian and Charlotte. Nancy lived with her long-term care giver, Kellie, and her family for over 4 years. In that time, they have become a part of our family. Many thanks to them for all of their time and love.
Nancy moved to Phoenix in 1965 with her family. She taught Physical Education at various schools around the valley before settling in the Paradise Valley School District. She loved working with youth groups, Special Education students and the Reading Is Fundamental program. After retirement, she joined Carefree Kiwanis and continued her service to the students through their various projects.
She is loved and remembered by many other family, friends and students as she taught in the public schools for over 30 years.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 15, 2019