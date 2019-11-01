|
|
Nancy Dale Turner
Nancy Dale Turner was born on Mar 16, 1934 in Dallas, TX to Dr. Robert W Lackey and Reba Currin Lackey. She graduated from Highland Park High School in 1951 and attended Southern Methodist University where she was a member of Sigma Kappa sorority and Alpha Epsilon Delta National Premedical Honor Society. She later transferred to the University of Texas and earned her Chemistry degree in 1955. In 1956, Nancy married Keith Allan, an Air Force officer, and moved to California where her first child Scott was born. Nancy returned to Dallas in 1960 and worked for General Dynamics and Texas Instruments, where she met Pat Turner, an engineer and outdoorsman. Nancy married Pat and moved to Glendale, AZ in 1963, where their children Angela and Reese were born.
Nancy was a Glendale resident for over 50 years, living in the same house she and Pat purchased in 1965. She was a beloved housewife and elementary school home-room mother. Nancy was defined by her faith in God, her passion for the Dallas Cowboys, and being a true friend to stray cats.
Nancy died on October 26, 2019 due to complications from Alzheimer's. Thanks to the loving care by family and friends, she was able to remain in her home throughout the disease course. She passed peacefully in her bed. She is survived by her three children and three grandchildren: Brooke, Brogan, and Quentin. Memorial services will be held at Community of Grace Lutheran Church, 10561 W. Pinnacle Peak Rd, Peoria, AZ on Thursday, Nov 7th at 6:30 pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019