On August 26th, 2020, Nancy Duffey Mitchell passed away at the age of 80 after a courageous, 20-month battle with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Nancy was a loving wife, mother of two children, and the proud grandmother of two grandchildren.



Nancy was born on August 21, 1940 in Santa Barbara, CA to Frederick and Julia Duffey. She was the youngest of four children. She attended Laguna Blanca Elementary and Montecito School for Girls for her freshman year of high school. Nancy then moved to Los Angeles to live with Judge James McRoberts and his wife, Jane, so that she could attend Marlborough School for Girls. As a young girl, Nancy developed a love for horses and rode bareback through the countryside and beaches of Santa Barbara. During her time in Los Angeles, she learned to ride English and became an accomplished hunter-jumper winning many awards. As a mother and grandmother, she shared her love of riding by teaching both her children and grandchildren how to ride.



For college, Nancy chose the University of Arizona where she pledged the Delta Gamma sorority. She studied Nursing, and later changed her degree focus to Elementary Education. In her first semester, George H. Mitchell spotted Nancy on campus, and arranged a date that would end up lasting a lifetime. George and Nancy were married on June 16th, 1962, shortly after their graduation.



Nancy taught 6th grade and put George through law school at the University of Arizona College of Law. Upon his graduation, George and Nancy moved to Phoenix where George started his practice at the O'Connor Cavanagh Law Firm and Nancy became a mother.



Family was everything to Nancy—a loving and loyal Leo—she truly had the heart of lion. A kind, graceful, and fierce determination embodied Nancy's spirit. She loved unconditionally and was the epitome of selflessness. Her superpower was simply being able to be there always, no matter what.



Nancy was ever-present in every aspect of her children's lives—from Cub Scout Den Mother and Girl Scout Troop Leader to attending countless after-school sports practices, games, swim meets, tennis matches, piano recitals, and art lessons. She always encouraged her children to learn new things and develop new skills. Nancy herself was a talented artist, photographer, cook, and seamstress. She hand-painted furniture for her children and loved helping her daughter make one-of-kind dresses for her high school dances. If you've ever tried a Nancy sandwich, you know what love tastes like!



Nancy's devotion to her family continued when she became a grandmother. Despite her grandchildren living half a world away in Finland, she ensured that she was always a part of their lives and worked tirelessly to build memories with them that would last a lifetime. Year after year, she planned family outings and vacations with enthusiasm and attention to every detail.



She was also very involved in the Phoenix community, volunteering her time to The Junior League of Phoenix, The Board of Visitors, and All Saints' Episcopal Church and Day School. It is through these organizations that she built and nurtured many of her cherished lifelong friendships. In her earlier years, you could find her on the tennis courts at the Phoenix Country Club, a few years later on the golf course, and most recently playing bridge or mahjong with some of her dearest friends.



Nancy was preceded in death by her father and mother, Frederick and Julia Duffey, her sister, Mary Lou Neumann, and her brother David. She is survived by her husband, George H. Mitchell, her two children, Cathleen (Kit Cramer) and Brad Mitchell (Tanja), her two grandchildren, Alli and Alex, and her sister Julia (Julie) Bullington (Dr. Robert).



Due to the pandemic, a private service will be held when her son, Brad, and his family can safely make the trip from Finland. In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Gilbert, AZ and Hospice of the Valley.









