Nancy Duncan Bush
Phoenix - Born Nov. 30, 1937, Nancy died peacefully, on the morning of May 3. She was born in Jackson, Tennessee. And was the loving daughter of Harmon and Stella Boone Duncan.
She was preceded in death, as well, by her very young twin sister, Lynda Mae. Nancy attended Lambuth College in Jackson, TN. And she earned a Masters Degree in Micro Biology from The University of Tennessee College of Health Sciences, in Memphis, the place where she found her husband. After spending seven years of her life in Durham, NC, interrupted by two years of Army life, the family moved to Phoenix, and she thrived for many years, in her family, church, and social life. An unfortunate, and chronic illness came into her life, and one which never did truly dissipate. Through great challenges and the attendant difficulties, her love for her family, and their love returned, would not falter. She never lost her, intelligence, her sharp tongue, or her wit, and loved humor and laughing with her family.
She is survived by her sons Philip (wife Deanna), Patrick (wife Jeanette), and David; her brothers Jim and Tony Duncan; her grandchildren Kyle, Michele, Emily, Davin, Madeleine, and Hailey Bush.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 8, 2019