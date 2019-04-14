|
NANCY E. BEADLE
Phoenix - Truly a life well lived in grace and beauty.
Nancy E. Beadle, 92, died April 8, 2019 in Phoenix. Her family was with her when she passed. She was the widow of renowned Phoenix architect Alfred Newman Beadle. Born in Duluth, MN, September 17, 1926, to Guy and Eva Leland, Nancy spent her childhood in Duluth and Chicago. She met her future husband in 1947, after he had been honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy. She was then engaged to marry someone else. Al swept her off her feet and the two were married in 1948. After Al's death 50 years later, Nancy devoted much of her life to her husband's legacy, speaking at many of the gatherings honoring his place as the Mies van der Rohe of Phoenix. An entirely self-trained architect who created much of what was built in Phoenix from 1960 to 1990, Al's helpmate, secretary and confidante was his wife, Nancy. Besides working daily with her husband, she was a professional fashion model while raising their five children. Nancy was honest, pure, and lovely, inside and out. She was a shining light to everyone lucky enough to know her. Survivors include her children, Steven Beadle, Nansi Lee Whiteis, Caren (Ed) Spotnitz, Gerri (Dennis) Murray, and Scott (Jenni) Beadle; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Newman Beadle; and her sister, Geraldine "Dolly" De Novo. Her Graveside Service will be held at 9:00a.m. Thursday April 18, 2019 at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix 85024. A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at 1:00p.m. at North Phoenix Baptist Church, 5757 N. Central Ave., Phoenix 85012. The family suggests donations to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85013. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
