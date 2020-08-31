Nancy Eileen RossanoScottsdale - Nancy Eileen Rossano, age 73, passed away August 28,2020 after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Sally (Alberta) Clark; her husband, Joseph Rossano; brother, Peter Clark; and sister, Carol Clark. She is survived by her sisters Kathy Comiskey, Patricia Clark Jacobson, and sister-in-law Barbara Clark; 2 children, Danielle Gordon and Joseph Rossano; daughter-in-law Christine Falkensammer Rossano, 5 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. She loved travelling and helping others. Her dedication to the seniors in Arizona was admirable. She spent countless hours ensuring that they had access to proper nutrition and to the services available to them during her time with the Department of Economic Security. Nancy was an empathetic hard worker who could always find a way to laugh in the toughest situations. There was never a dull moment with Nancy, whether someone was drinking champagne out of her shoe, being dressed up like an apple to make seniors smile, or circling the airport 10 times trying to find the zoo. In celebrating her life, there will be a viewing at Messenger Funeral Home (7601 E. Indian School Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251) on Tuesday, September 1st from 5-7pm and a mass on Wednesday, September 2nd at 10am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help (7655 E. Main St., Scottsdale, AZ 85251). There will be a reception to follow, and what Nancy wanted most was family and friends to gather, share stories and laugh. Please join us for this. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a local food bank.