Nancy Hatfield
Scottsdale - Nancy Hatfield, 82, of Scottsdale went home to our Lord and Savior on July 31, 2019. She was born June 12, 1937 in Sheboygan, WI. Nancy is survived by her husband of 58 years, Kirk; daughter Audrey Winters (Mike); sons Bryce and Matt (Kristi); sister Doris Federwisch; six grandchildren: Candice, Andrea, Ben, Becca, Amber and Giuliana; great grandchild Lucas; and numerous nieces and nephews. Nancy graduated from the Good Samaritan School of Nursing and was a Registered Nurse who lived her faith in all that she did. She touched countless lives through church youth leadership roles and other ministry groups. A memorial service will be held at Christ Church Lutheran in Phoenix on August 24th at 11:00 AM. Donations can be made to Christ Lutheran School in honor of Nancy.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 18, 2019