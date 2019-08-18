Services
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Church Lutheran
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Hatfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Hatfield


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Hatfield Obituary
Nancy Hatfield

Scottsdale - Nancy Hatfield, 82, of Scottsdale went home to our Lord and Savior on July 31, 2019. She was born June 12, 1937 in Sheboygan, WI. Nancy is survived by her husband of 58 years, Kirk; daughter Audrey Winters (Mike); sons Bryce and Matt (Kristi); sister Doris Federwisch; six grandchildren: Candice, Andrea, Ben, Becca, Amber and Giuliana; great grandchild Lucas; and numerous nieces and nephews. Nancy graduated from the Good Samaritan School of Nursing and was a Registered Nurse who lived her faith in all that she did. She touched countless lives through church youth leadership roles and other ministry groups. A memorial service will be held at Christ Church Lutheran in Phoenix on August 24th at 11:00 AM. Donations can be made to Christ Lutheran School in honor of Nancy.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now