Nancy Jane HaleScottsdale - Nancy Jane Hale (Wambaugh) 93 years old passed away passed away peacefully on July 11th, 2020 at her place of residence. She had been a resident of Scottsdale, AZ for over thirty-five years.Nancy was born on March 7, 1927 in Elkhart, IN to Fredrick Wambaugh and Sarah Isabel Mutschler Wambaugh. Nancy was the middle child of three sisters; Elizabeth (Betty) Saco of Southbury CT and Sarah (Sally) Hollowell (deceased). She is survived by her sister Betty Saco and nieces and nephews Lindsey Smith Hill, Leslie Smith, Robin Rachford, Philip Rachford, Richard Rachford, and grandnieces and grandnephews.Nancy grew up on the banks of the St. Joseph River and after graduating from Elkhart High School in 1945 went on to graduate from Stephens College in Columbia, MO in 1947. In addition to her other studies at Stephens, she was an early student in the aviation program and loved to tell stories of piloting through the Ozarks.Nancy was always busy and eager for the adventure of new things. She was a swimmer, a skater, horsewoman and both a snow and water skier growing up.During two marriages prior to marrying Donald Hale, Nancy lived in Chicago Il, where she indulged her love of riding horses and the hunt for fine antiques. In Arkansas she learned to operate a bulldozer to clear her property. To the delight of many, she was quick with the gift for fine storytelling and a wry sense of humor.After moving to Scottsdale Az and meeting her forever love Donald Hale they danced their way through life every week for many years at local clubs in the Phoenix area. She and Don were married for thirty-five happy years. Donald predeceased her on January 15th 2016 at the age of 94.Nancy will be interred next to Donald and her family at Valley Presbyterian Church 6947 E. McDonald Drive, Paradise Valley, Arizona 85253. A private memorial for family and friends will be announced in the future.