Nancy Jane Kausch (Barnes) Hoyt
Scottsdale - Nancy Jane Kausch (Barnes) Hoyt of Scottsdale, AZ was welcomed into the arms of Jesus Feb 3, 2020. Her 91 years began in Bath, NY, Oct 21, 1928 with parents Lester H Kausch and Sarah Gelder Hopkins Kausch. The hardships of the Great Depression brought adoption by Arthur & Olive Barnes of Rochester, NY, "Devout Christians and a wonderful loving influence on my life", she wrote. In 1950, she married Dudley L Hoyt and in 1961 they moved to Arizona with their three children.
Nancy was a lifelong church participant, educator and active in Girl Scouts. She dedicated her life to God, her family and friends. She leaves behind a sister Deborah R Taft; daughter Karen (Bob) Noble, Cynthia (Bill) Pennell (deceased), son Steve (Patti) Hoyt: grandchildren David (Amy) Noble, Sara (Taylor) Miller, Tom (Misty) Hoyt: six great-grandchildren Justice, Taylor, Xavier, Isaac, Alexander, Ezekiel; and many other loving relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be Sat, Feb 22, 1:00, at Memorial Presbyterian Church 4141 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix. For more information & comments please go to: www.messingermortuary.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 17 to Feb. 21, 2020