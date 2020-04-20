|
Nancy Jane Reinecke Julian
Nancy Jane Reinecke Julian passed away on April 16, 2020. Her illness was brief, and she passed in peace. Nancy was an avid explorer, artist, SCUBA diver, philanthropist, chef, and family woman who fostered strong values and cultivated the passions of her children, grandchildren, and even great-grandchildren. She was born December 17, 1936 in Belle Fourche, South Dakota and spent her early years at her family ranch in Wyoming. She attended a one-room schoolhouse and traveled there each day on a horse shared with her sister Sylvia. She earned her Physical Therapy degree at University of Colorado Medical School, where she met her future husband, John. Together the couple founded Physician's Physical Therapy Services and ran it for over 30 years. Nancy embodied kindness and honesty in all areas of life. She showed her children that a woman could accomplish anything she set her mind to. She lived every day in search of the next great adventure and pursued new opportunities with boundless enthusiasm. Her zest for life and her guiding presence will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, John. She is survived by her children Gianna (Bradley), Joseph (Amy), Anthony (Belinda), Monica and John; her grandchildren Kristina (Luke), Kathleen (Freddy), Christopher (Romy), Megan (Michael), Devon, Amanda (Dugan), Ashley (Matthew), Toni Lynn (Zach), Anthony Jr., Sister Madonna dei Poveri (Giovanna), Joseph, John, Rose, and Josephine; great grand-children Addisyn, Vera, and Baby Butts; sister Sylvia, brother Gene; and loving nieces and nephews. Friends and family will miss her humorous and kind spirit. Contributions in memory of Nancy may be made in her name to the Christ Child Society of Phoenix, 4633 N. 54th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018. A Visitation with Rosary will be at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Visitation will begin at 11:00 A.M. with a Rosary Prayer at 12:00 P.M. We invite participation via staggered visitation; due to the COVID 19 restrictions funeral services will be limited to ten (10) people in the chapel at any time. Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home will be broadcasting the Rosary Prayer via Facebook at, https://www.facebook.com/WhitneyMurphyFH/live. A Funeral Mass and a Celebration of Life are planned for a later date. Nancy's interment will be in Wyoming by John's side. For those unable to attend, Condolences and Hugs from Home may be expressed at, www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020