Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary
200 West Beardsley Road
Phoenix, AZ 85027
(623) 434-7000
Nancy Johnson Obituary
Nancy Johnson

Mesa - Nancy Carolyn Cook Johnson, 82, resided in Sun City, Arizona, was born in Phoenix to Raymond and Maxine Cook, and passed away in Mesa, Arizona.

She is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers Richard Cook, David Cook, and Darrell Cook, and her husbands James (Jimmy) White and Raymond (Red) Johnson.

Nancy was a strong woman of faith and values. She was a devoted wife, aunt, and friend to many over her lifetime. She retired from the United States post office, cared for her mother, enjoyed lots of activities, and travel with her husband Raymond. She truly adored all the little children in her life and small dogs.

She is survived by many members of a large and loving family, who will miss her dearly.

A private graveside service for the family will be held Friday, May 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Phoenix Memorial Park, 200 W. Beardsley Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85027.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Companion Hospice at 1930 S. Alma School Rd #103, Mesa, AZ 85210. Companion Hospice cared for Nancy and Raymond in their final days with love and support to them and to our family.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
