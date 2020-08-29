1/1
Nancy Laird
1961 - 2020
{ "" }
Nancy Laird

Tempe - She was born in Phoenix, AZ on July 22, 1961 to James & Marijo Laird. She graduated from Scottsdale Coronado High School in 1980 & attended Scottsdale Community College. She worked for various clothing stores in the valley & Prudential Insurance before settling on a professional career as an aesthetician (skin care specialist).

She was a loving Mother to her daughter Rachell, son in law Joseph & Grandson Elijah--the joy of her life! When she wasn't with her family or at the salon, she could always be found at the barn with the horses. She entered many equestrian shows over the years & won numerous ribbons for her riding & jumping skills.

Nancy is survived by her father Jim Laird, Scottsdale, sister Janice McCarthy, brother in law Brian & nephews Cole & Brendan Cade McCarthy of Phoenix, AZ, and the loving Pintor Family, Mesa. She was preceded in death by her Mother in 1998.

Nancy was raised & baptized in the Scottsdale United Methodist Church. In recent years she often attended with her Father.

A private family service will be held. A Celebration of Life will be open to all and held at Scottsdale United Methodist Church at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Heart Association and SUMC Foundation.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 29 to Sep. 2, 2020.
