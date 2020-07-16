Nancy Lee BehiePhoenix - Nancy Lee Behie, age 73, of Phoenix, passed away on July 10, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. She was born on July 6, 1947 in Kodiak, AK. Nancy attended Sunnyslope High School graduating class of 1965. She worked as an administrative assistant/draftsman for Honeywell Corporation. Nancy enjoyed writing poetry, traveling, and designing and making clothes for herself. She is survived by her loving son-in-law, Kevin Kelly; her granddaughter, Heather Kelly, and many other loving family and friends. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Evan Behie. Do to Covid restrictions no services are planned at this time.