Nancy Lee Behie
Phoenix - Nancy Lee Behie, age 73, of Phoenix, passed away on July 10, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. She was born on July 6, 1947 in Kodiak, AK. Nancy attended Sunnyslope High School graduating class of 1965. She worked as an administrative assistant/draftsman for Honeywell Corporation. Nancy enjoyed writing poetry, traveling, and designing and making clothes for herself. She is survived by her loving son-in-law, Kevin Kelly; her granddaughter, Heather Kelly, and many other loving family and friends. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Evan Behie. Do to Covid restrictions no services are planned at this time.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shadow Mountain Mortuary
2350 East Greenway Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
6029717350
