Nancy Lillian Taylor
Nancy Lillian Taylor

Phoenix - Nancy Lillian Taylor aged 85 of Phoenix, Arizona passed away on April 3, 2020.

Nancy was born in Fresno, California on October 8, 1934. She is preceded in death by her parents, John Wheeler and Mildred Wheeler and her brother John Wheeler Jr.

Nancy fought a long battle with Alzheimer's and was filled with grace until her last day.

She was married to Jim Taylor for almost 53 years and passed away just 4 months before him.

She is survived by her daughter, Julie and step children Brenda and Jim Jr., eight grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service will be a Zoom meeting from Crossroads United Methodist Church on Sunday, September 20th at 2 p.m. The link to access is

https://dscumc.zoom.us/j/6717921650?pwd+UjZXRUg5ZGVEYUgyM#Y2QXBnZnkxUT09

Alternatively they can go to Zoom.us

1. Click on join meeting

2. Enter meeting ID #671 792 1650

3. Enter passcode 668402

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
