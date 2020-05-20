Nancy Louise (Mertes) Hillyer



Nancy Louise (Mertes) Hillyer, 78 of Phoenix passed away May 17, 2020 at her daughter's home in Peoria, AZ.



She was born on January 28, 1942 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Bernard and Louise Mertes.



She was preceded in death by her parents Bernard and Louise Mertes, sister Joyce Nicholls and loving husband of 38 years Larry Rex Hillyer.



She is survived by her children; Christopher Hillyer, Mary (Terry) Paxton, Stephen (Danielle) Hillyer, sister; Marlene Buckalew, brother John (Jackie) Mertes, stepchildren; Eva (Earl) Fry, Michael (Cindy) Milam and goddaughter; Angela (William) Pinnick. Grandchildren: Emily (Oscar) Najera, Samuel Hillyer, Carleigh Hillyer, Matthew Hillyer, Jessica (Tyler) Nevill, Zachary Milam, Lindsay Milam, Jeremy (Candice) Paxton, and Mandy (Travis) Johnson, 7 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.



Nancy was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She had a loving spirit and will be deeply missed.



Interment will be at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery where she will join her husband.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Best Funeral Chapel, 9380 W Peoria Avenue, Peoria, AZ at a later date.



She will be dearly missed but we take solace that she is reunited with her family in Heaven









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store