Nancy Marie Davis
Prescott - Nancy Marie Davis, 85, went home to be with her Savior on Sunday, February 16, 2020. She was the light of our lives, loving and kind to all who knew her.
Nancy was born in Cleveland, OH on February 25, 1934. She graduated from Euclid High School in 1952 and wed Dr. Lawrence Woodford in 1955; they raised 4 children in Tempe, AZ.
On February 18, 1977 she married William Keith Davis her current husband and love of her life. They lived in Tempe and attended Grace Community Church until retiring to Prescott in 1994.
Nancy is survived by her husband Keith; son, Brad Woodford; daughter Beth VanBebber (Mark); son, Keith Woodford (Deborah); daughter, Kerry Hunt (Daniel); step-son, Jon Davis (Janine); step-daughter, Kim Chiaris (Michael), and 20 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Prescott Church of the Nazarene 2110 Willow Creek Rd. Prescott, AZ at 2pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020