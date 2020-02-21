Services
First Church Of Nazarene
2110 Willow Creek Rd
Prescott, AZ 86301
(928) 445-1136
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Marie Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Marie Davis Obituary
Nancy Marie Davis

Prescott - Nancy Marie Davis, 85, went home to be with her Savior on Sunday, February 16, 2020. She was the light of our lives, loving and kind to all who knew her.

Nancy was born in Cleveland, OH on February 25, 1934. She graduated from Euclid High School in 1952 and wed Dr. Lawrence Woodford in 1955; they raised 4 children in Tempe, AZ.

On February 18, 1977 she married William Keith Davis her current husband and love of her life. They lived in Tempe and attended Grace Community Church until retiring to Prescott in 1994.

Nancy is survived by her husband Keith; son, Brad Woodford; daughter Beth VanBebber (Mark); son, Keith Woodford (Deborah); daughter, Kerry Hunt (Daniel); step-son, Jon Davis (Janine); step-daughter, Kim Chiaris (Michael), and 20 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Prescott Church of the Nazarene 2110 Willow Creek Rd. Prescott, AZ at 2pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -