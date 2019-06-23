Nancy Maudsley



Glendale - Nancy Victoria Maudsley, age 65, died at Hospice of the Valley in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, June 2, 2019.



Born October 30, 1953, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, she lived in the Golden Gate Barrio, Mexican-American neighborhood in South Phoenix, AZ before moving to Jacobsen, Minnesota for 8yr, and then back to the Westside of Phoenix, Arizona in 1981, before settling in Verrado (Buckeye, AZ). She worked as an independent Care Giver in the West Valley for 20yrs until retiring in 2018. Nancy was devoted mother and grandmother and lived a resilient life!



Survivors include her 3 children, Mario Anthony Leyvas, Selina Victoria Diaz and Michael Anthony Garcia, her sisters, Cathy Diaz, and Norma Rodriguez, and her brother Vince Rodriguez. Her 9 Grandchildren Jasmyn Mishele Leyvas, Isaac Uranga, Elijah Uranga, Isaiah Uranga, Nathaniel Stonehouse, Gabriella Stonehouse, Auriya Arbizu Garcia, Zoey Arbizu Garcia, and Michael Garcia Jr.



Celebration of Life Services will be held at on 10 a.m., Saturday, June 29, at Palm Valley Church, 431 N. Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, Arizona 85338. Burial will be held in private. Relatives and friends are welcome at the service and the reception in the Lobby of Palm Valley Church immediately following it, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.



Memorial contributions are welcome at any Sun West Credit Union reference Nancy Memorial (Mario A. Leyvas)



