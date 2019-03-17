Services
Church of the Palms United Chr
14808 N Boswell Blvd
Sun City, AZ 85351
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Church of the Psalms
14808 N Boswell Blvd
Sun City, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Esty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Ness Esty

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy Ness Esty Obituary
Nancy Ness Esty

Phoenix - Nancy Ness Esty died 23 February 2019 at age 83. Nancy grew up in Elmhurst Illinois and earned a BA at Beloit College, Wisconsin. Nancy was married to Marshall Esty, a United Methodist pastor who predeceased her. They retired to Sun City in 1995. A teacher by trade, Nancy founded and directed THE STONE SOUP TROUPE of Sun City. She is survived by her daughters, sons-in-laws and grandchildren: Joanna Esty (Steven & Kendra Grogan), Kristin Esty-Ibarra (Patrick & Maximiliano Ibarra), Debora Esty (Rich & Colin Danch) and her sister, Barbara MacCallum.

A memorial service will be held at the Church of the Psalms, 14808 N Boswell Blvd, Sun City on Saturday, March 23 at 2 p.m. A memorial fund, in the name of Nancy and Marshall Esty, has been set up at the Church of the Psalms (UCC) in Sun City, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 17 to Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.