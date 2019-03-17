|
|
Nancy Ness Esty
Phoenix - Nancy Ness Esty died 23 February 2019 at age 83. Nancy grew up in Elmhurst Illinois and earned a BA at Beloit College, Wisconsin. Nancy was married to Marshall Esty, a United Methodist pastor who predeceased her. They retired to Sun City in 1995. A teacher by trade, Nancy founded and directed THE STONE SOUP TROUPE of Sun City. She is survived by her daughters, sons-in-laws and grandchildren: Joanna Esty (Steven & Kendra Grogan), Kristin Esty-Ibarra (Patrick & Maximiliano Ibarra), Debora Esty (Rich & Colin Danch) and her sister, Barbara MacCallum.
A memorial service will be held at the Church of the Psalms, 14808 N Boswell Blvd, Sun City on Saturday, March 23 at 2 p.m. A memorial fund, in the name of Nancy and Marshall Esty, has been set up at the Church of the Psalms (UCC) in Sun City, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 17 to Mar. 23, 2019