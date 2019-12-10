|
Nancy Pannebecker
It is with great sadness we share the passing of Nancy Pannebecker on November 30, 2019. She passed peacefully in her sleep.
She was born on April 10, 1946 in Coudersport, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Ken Covey and Gertrude Straw. Nancy, in her younger years was raised by her mother, Gertrude Covey and her grandparents, Bert and Gertrude Straw.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of many years, Paul Pannebecker.
She attended public school in Coudersport and graduated from Penn state university.
She worked all of her career in government in the defense industry. She was with the national security agency for many years, Hughes aerospace and retired from Raytheon corp. In position of contract administration. She traveled to many countries during her career.
She was a member of the Sun Lakes United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing golf, volunteering for many causes, her puppies Benji and Buffy and her many friends in Sun Lakes. Nancy was an icon in the Sun Lakes community, having served two full terms and a partial term on the SLHOA#2 board of directors. She was very instrumental in many improvements to the community throughout her years of living in Sun Lakes.
Nancy is survived by step daughters Wendy Bennet of Severna Park, Maryland and Debbie Titus of Westminister, Maryland, an aunt, Elaine Straw, cousin Lisa Bond and her family: husband G.S. (Shannon) and sons Patrick of Galesburg, IL. and Tyler of Phoenix, AZ. She also leaves many friends who will sadly miss her.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Sun Lakes Methodist Church, 9248 E. Riggs Rd., Sun Lakes at 10:00 am. Donations may be made to the in remembrance of Nancy.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15, 2019