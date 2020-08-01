Nancy Perrell



Nancy Perrell, born in Minnesota to Frederic and Julie, passed peacefully in her sleep in Scottsdale, on July 19, 2020. She was predeceased by the love of her life, Richard, and her brother Fred. Beloved mother to daughter Carolyn, sister to Juliann and Catherine, sister-in-law Dawn, niece Alexis, and nephew Jacob. Nancy's passions were family, education, and dogs. She was a dedicated educator and taught elementary through college. She was involved in several dog clubs including being an AKC delegate, judging at shows, and committed to high breeding standards. We will all miss her presence greatly. There will be a celebration of life for Nancy at a later date.









