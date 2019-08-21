Services
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Tempe First United Methodist Church
215 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Fogleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Pyle Fogleman


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Pyle Fogleman Obituary
Nancy Pyle Fogleman

Scottsdale - Nancy Elizabeth Pyle Fogleman, age 95, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Nancy was surrounded by her loving family, who grieves her passing, but is comforted by the blessings of her long life, her creative, generous spirit, her sense of adventure and her loving care.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, James Fred Fogleman; her son, David Isaiah Fogleman; and parents Hugh Drummond Pyle and Freddie Solomon Pyle of Bristol, TN.

Nancy was born on January 28, 1924 in Bristol, TN. After graduating from Bristol Tennessee High School, she attended Sullins College in Bristol, VA, graduating with her Associates Degree in 1944. She married Fred on August 5th of that year. They had three of their five children in Bristol, before moving to La Jolla, CA in 1951, where twins were born.

Nancy worked as a librarian for Convair in San Diego, CA. After the family moved to Claremont, CA in 1959, she worked as a purchasing agent for Andrew Antenna Corporation. In 1978, Fred took a job with Motorola GED Division and he and Nancy moved to Scottsdale.

Nancy was passionate about her family, doing for others, and creating beautiful things - whether it was poetry, painting, ceramics, crafts, or decorating. She had a wonderful sense of fashion and was an expert tailor, making shirts for her young sons, dresses for her daughter and exotic creations for herself. She also loved a great party - whether it was an elegant dinner or a backyard barbeque, Nancy knew how to make it special. Fred was a pilot and they traveled across the country in his plane, which usually included an unplanned adventure or two.

For over forty years, Nancy has been a member of Tempe First United Methodist Church. Her spiritual life and church community were her anchors. She and Fred set an example of generosity and compassion, contributing to both church and community. She had a special place in her heart for the elderly and for those less fortunate than she.

Nancy is survived by daughter Kaaren Ochoa (Doug Coffin) of Abiquiu, NM; sons Jeff Fogleman (Pam) of Wildomar, CA; Lynn Fogleman and Doug Fogleman (Nancie) of Lake Elsinore, CA; grandchildren David Ochoa (Robin); Chemen Ochoa (Mauro Rivera); Jenisy Fogleman; Spencer Fogleman (Amy); Lindsey Fogleman Tran (Anthony); Deanna Fogleman Westland (Brandon); great-grandchildren Rey and Nick Ochoa, Angelicia Ochoa-Rivera, Ethan and Elliott Fogleman, and Lennon Tran; and brother-in-law Frank Fogleman (Kit) of Rancho Santa Fe, CA.

A memorial service will be held at Tempe First United Methodist Church, 215 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ 85281 on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 2:00 pm, followed by a reception in Ross Hall. Arrangements are being handled by Messinger Indian School Mortuary in Scottsdale, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now