|
|
Nancy Randl
Phoenix - Nancy Lee (Hutchison) Randl, 82, of Glendale, Arizona went to be with the Lord on August 10, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. She was born April 25, 1937 in Milliken, Michigan to Stanley Leigh Hutchison and Leta Marie (Taylor) Hutchison.
Nancy is survived by Joe Randl, her husband of 64 years. She is also survived by her 3 children: Tom Randl (Mary Anne), Kathy Allen (Bob), and Jeff Randl (Terryll); six grandchildren: Tommy Randl (Brittany), Tim Randl, Sarah and Hannah Allen, Christy (Ben) McLure, and Stacy Randl; five great-grandchildren: Harper, Paisley, and Charlotte Randl and Manny and Lily McLure; Also, two half-sisters: Becky (Hutchison) Monroe and Bev (Hutchison) Sacco.
A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at Palmcroft Baptist Church at 15825 North 35th Avenue, Phoenix, Arizona 85053 on Saturday, August 31st, at 10:00 a.m.
Please visit: www.advantagefunerals for full obituary.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 25, 2019