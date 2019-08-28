|
|
Nancy Ray Stump
Phoenix - Nancy Ray Stump, went home to our Lord on August 24th, 2019 at the age of 80, surrounded by her children.
Nancy is predeceased by her parents Robert and May Edge, her two brothers Victor and Thom, and her husband Congressman Bob Stump. She was born on December 10, 1938 in Nogales, Arizona.
In addition to being a loving mother and wife, Nancy also loved working on the farm, discovering the Arizona dessert every chance she had, going on road trips, escaping to her ranch in Peeples Valley, and a love for animals except javelina . She was a mentor, advisor, an inspiration and best friend.
Nancy is survived by 3 children and 3 step children, Richard Frederick Baehre (Terrie), Robert Scott Baehre (Kathy), Kerilee Baehre, Karen Stump, Hoot Stump and Bruce Stump (Kelly). She was blessed with 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held August 29th, 10:00 a.m., at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church located at 5600 W Palmaire Ave, Glendale, AZ 85301. Parking is located off of Myrtle and 57th Avenue.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the 'Arizona Alzheimer's Institute' on-line or 602.747.4483.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 28, 2019