Nancy Ruth Hagemeyer Sullins
Phoenix - Nancy Ruth Hagemeyer Sullins, 78, passed away October 23, 2019.
Nancy is survived by her children Karen Barnhart, Richard Sullins, Brian Sullins, David Sullins, Kristi Burtrum, and their spouses, 14 grandchildren, her childhood friend Liz, and many, many more friends. She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Harvey and Anne, husband, Richard and brother, Thomas.
Nancy was loved by many. We are blessed to have had her in our lives and cherish every day we had with her.
A memorial service was held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Menke Funeral Home, 12420 N. 103rd Ave, Sun City, Arizona 85351.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019